LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chef and owner of Four Pegs Smokehouse Chris Williams faced tragedy 10 years ago when he was unable to work because he got frostbite and couldn’t use his hands.

“At the time, I was absolutely terrified," Williams said. "I didn't know how I was going to pay my bills."

But what Williams didn’t know was there was help for independent restaurants like his own.

“Restaurants are what make Louisville thrive," Williams said. "And having a safety net like APRON Inc. out there for people with they get hurt or sick ... (is) such a relief."

APRON Inc. is a nonprofit charity that raises money to help independent restaurant workers who are in distress due to illness, accident, emergency or a catastrophic event through no fault of their own.

Executive Director Robin Miller said APRON Inc.’s goal is to be a resource leading to thriving restaurants and thriving communities in Louisville.

“Independent restaurants don't typically have a lot of fluff in their budgets to be able to pay for extra employee benefits that you might see in a corporate world," Miller said. "People who work in the food and beverage industry want to work there; they love it. And so we serve as the restaurant's partner for the retention strategy, for their employees, and I think that's a really important thing.”

Miller said APRON Inc. started in 2011 and has given out $1 million in grants to independent restaurant workers in need.

“While we might not be an organization that's raising money for a traditional cause that you might think of, like cancer or abused children ... that's not our cause," Miller said. "We are a part of this community, the fabric of this community; what makes this community so great to be in.”

Williams said without the help of APRON Inc., he wouldn’t be able to do what he does best: cooking.

“APRON helped me," he said. "Every time there's something going on, I'm willing to jump in and be a chef in the box or the taste salute or taste of independence, anything."

"The great part about all of these things is they're so much fun for me to participate in, and I also know that I'm giving back to an organization helped me and so many others.”

Williams said it’s great to know there is an organization that will always look out for the local independent food and beverage establishments to keep Louisville a vibrant food city. APRON Inc. is always accepting donations to support local restaurants in crisis.