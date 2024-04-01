LEXINGTON, Ky. — Contemporary breakfast, brunch and lunch chain Wild Eggs, which has locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, is bringing four new restaurants to the Lexington area.

Focused on enhancing accessibility and serving more communities, the chain said it has reached a deal with Lexington franchisee Travis Hall, who has been with Wild Eggs for more than a decade. There are already two Lexington-based locations in the Palomar and Hamburg areas.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of this expansion with Wild Eggs,” Hall said. “Our decision to expand our presence with four new locations in Lexington reflects our confidence in the direction and leadership of the company."

"It’s not just about business growth; it’s a testament to our shared commitment to serving the community with exceptional dining experiences. We’re excited to bring the exceptional experience of Wild Eggs to even more patrons in Kentucky.”

Exact locations have yet to be announced but will be strategically positioned in and around the area, according to the restaurant. The first will open in August or September.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion alongside Travis,” said Andy Abbajay, Wild Eggs CEO. “His unwavering dedication and belief in our brand have been instrumental in our growth, and we are confident that these new locations will further solidify our presence in the Lexington community.”

The Louisville-based chain was established in 2007. Since opening, it has received national acclaim for its approach to breakfast fare, characterized by scratch kitchens and the use of fresh ingredients.