Monday could be your lucky day, and that’s not an April Fools' joke.
The Powerball jackpot soared to nearly $1 billion, an estimated $975 million, for Monday night’s drawing after there were no winners over the weekend.
This will be Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot, according to Powerball.
No jackpot winner Saturday night didn’t mean there weren’t any lucky winners. There were more than 2.3 million tickets with cash prize winnings and four tickets matched all five white balls. Those lucky four won $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.
If someone wins Monday night’s numbers, they could have the option between an annuitized prize worth almost $975 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $471.7 million before taxes.
“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” said Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “This is an exciting time to play Powerball. Whether you’re a frequent or new player, please remember to keep the game fun by playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”
Powerball tickets are only $2 per play.