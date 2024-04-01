DALLAS — Police are reportedly seeking Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a crash involving five vehicles on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

What You Need To Know According to reports, the Dallas Police Department is seeking Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a five-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday



The department said two vehicles were being driven at a high rate of speed and both drivers lost control, causing a chain-reaction crash



It's believed that one of the vehicles is registered to or leased to Rice



An investigation is ongoing

According to the Dallas Police Department, two drivers, one in a Corvette and one in a Lamborghini, were speeding in the far left lane of the North Central Expressway while traveling north at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both drivers lost control and the Lamborghini hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction that involved four other vehicles.

WFAA released dash cam video of the crash.

Police believe one of the vehicles involved is registered to or leased to the 23-year-old Southern Methodist University alum, according to a Sports Illustrated report citing The Dallas Morning News, which broke the story over the weekend.

Two involved drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were believed to be street racing at the time of the accident.

Occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini “all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Rice during the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story.