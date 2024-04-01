The Florida Supreme Court has approved the wording of two amendments to the state constitution.

These amendments, if approved, would allow abortions until 24 weeks into pregnancy, and allow recreational use of marijuana for people 21 and older in Florida.

Both of these issues will appear on the 2024 ballot in November as currently worded.

Each will need 60% percent support from voters to become law.

Amendment 4 would allow Floridians to vote on the state’s abortion law.

The state currently bans abortion at 15 weeks, and a 6-week ban that was approved by the Florida Legislature last year is under separate legal review.

Florida Supreme Court approves ballot measure on recreational marijuana and abortion to appear on November ballot. High Court also uphold Florida’s 15 week abortion law. — holly gregory (@hollygregory33) April 1, 2024

If the amendment is adopted, both of those bans would be eliminated. The amendment would protect abortion access up to viability — roughly 24 weeks.

Amendment 3 would allow voters to decide on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Republican Party of Florida released a statement after the rulings that said: "We are very disappointed that a deceptively worded pro-abortion amendment is allowed to appear on Florida’s ballot in November."

The statement said that, if passed, "Florida will become the most pro-abortion state in the southern U.S. That is NOT what Florida wants, and the Republican Party of Florida will fight to inform voters on the dangers of this amendment.”

Democrat Anna Eskamani, in a post on X, said: "The stakes for reproductive rights in Florida are incredibly high. Onward to November for a state where reproductive freedom is a reality for all."

Both amendments received enough voter signatures to be put on the 2024 ballot.

“Getting the amendment on the ballot and getting it passed, of course, are very crucial to getting it to the constitution and affecting policy change but it’s not the final step because usually the legislature will have to pass implementing legislation," University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said.

