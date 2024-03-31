ORLANDO, Fla. — If you feel just about everything is on the rise, you’re not alone. Businesses are feeling the stress too.

According to JP Morgan, on a year-over-year basis, inflation rose by 3.2% in February. That’s a slight uptick from the 3.1% rise in January.

Katie Satoski is hoping to plant a positive seed in her community as Floridians continue to deal with inflation.

In addition to having her own nursery in Orlando, you can find her at the Lake Eola Farmer’s Market. It’s a time where she not only meets with the community, but sells her plants educating people about gardening.

“Sunday is one of my favorite markets because you get to talk to people all day, usually it’s just me alone in the garden,” said Satoski, who runs Sherwood Gardens.

But even with a prime location, she’s had to overcome some barriers.

“Being a small business; having market accessibility is really important,” said Satoski. “It’s a bit more expensive to sell plants at a market than my house because I have to load, unload, gas in the truck ain’t cheap."

It’s not just Sherwood Gardens, big businesses are feeling the affect. Macy’s is shutting down 150 stores and Amazon is laying off hundreds of workers. Even with a complex economy, we’re still not in an official recession. For Satoski, she believes that affects how and what people are buying.

“I’ve actually had an increase in my customer base; not so much for house plants, but for fruit trees and herbs because people see it mostly as an investment instead of an experiment,” said Satoski.

Satoski said that may be because people are hoping to cut costs at the grocery store. She said she hopes she can help others fight inflation with her business by teaching folks about the benefits of growing their own food.