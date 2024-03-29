Friday marks a grim milestone for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich: the one-year anniversary of his arrest in Russia on accusations of spying for the American government.

Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on March 29, 2023, and charged with espionage — for which the Russian government still has yet to provide evidence. He and the Wall Street Journal have vigorously denied the claims, and the United States designated him as wrongfully detained.

Since Gershkovich’s arrest, his detention has been extended five times — including a hearing this week which extended his time behind bars pending trial until at least June 30.

The paper marked the anniversary with a massive blank space on its front cover with an image of Gershkovich and the headline: “His Story Should Be Here.” They called his time in Russian detention a “stolen year.”

According to the James Foley Foundation, there are 49 publicly disclosed cases of Americans being held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, including two by Russia: Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted of espionage by a court in Moscow. Whelan has also denied the charges against him.

In a statement on Friday, President Joe Biden pledged that his administration is working tirelessly to bring Gershkovich home, calling his imprisonment an “wholly unjust and illegal detention.”

“Journalism is not a crime, and Evan went to Russia to do his job as a reporter —risking his safety to shine the light of truth on Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine,” Biden said.

“As I have told Evan’s parents, I will never give up hope either,” the president later added. “We will continue working every day to secure his release. We will continue to denounce and impose costs for Russia’s appalling attempts to use Americans as bargaining chips. And we will continue to stand strong against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists—the pillars of free society.”

“To Evan, to Paul Whelan, and to all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad: We are with you. And we will never stop working to bring you home,” Biden concluded.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Gershkovich has “remained resilient despite the circumstances of living in Russian detention.”

“To date, Russia has provided no evidence of wrongdoing for a simple reason: Evan did nothing wrong. Journalism is not a crime,” Blinken said in a statement of his own, adding: “People are not bargaining chips. Russia should end its practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals for political leverage and should immediately release Evan and Paul.”