Another chapter in a beloved Washington tradition will unfold Monday -- or, rather, "un-roll."

The White House Easter Egg Roll began in the 19th century and is still going strong. Some 40,000 people are expected to take part this year.

What You Need To Know The White House Easter Egg Roll first began in 1878 when President Hayes let Washingtonians use the south lawn when Congress halted them from using the Capitol's west grounds.



The egg roll happens each Easter Monday, but has been cancelled in years past due to World War I and II, bad weather, and COVID-19.



Since the Reagan's held a wooden egg hunt in 1981, every child in attendance receieves a decroative egg as an offical keepsake from the event.

“It's a special moment, no matter who you support in office, what presidential party is there, because this is really just about the people and the kids that are coming to celebrate this day,” says White House Historian Sarah Fling.

For years, the egg roll was held outside the Capitol. But Congress eventually halted the gatherings because of the toll on the Capitol’s west grounds.

“So President Hayes steps in, saves the day, and starts what is one of the most beloved White House traditions when he opens those doors to egg rollers in 1878,” explains Fling.

There have been some years when the cherished event has been canceled, like during World War I and World War II. But Fling says the president and first lady will always try their best to keep the festivities alive.

“You can see the public understand why you might not have an egg roll those years but when the weather steps in and it’s outside of everybody's control that's when we see a real outcry,” said Fling.

Throughout the years, presidents and first ladies have put their own touches on the egg roll. Richard and Pat Nixon added the Easter Bunny in 1969 and the egg race in 1974. In 1981, the Reagans hosted a hunt for wooden eggs that bore the signatures of famous people, which began the tradition of giving children customized eggs as official keepsakes each year.

After President Benjamin Harrison introduced music to the egg roll in 1889 by having the United States Marine Band play, Barack and Michelle Obama provided a jolt of pop culture by inviting stars like Fergie and Justin Bieber to perform.

Sometimes the first family skips the egg roll, but the tradition endures.

“This isn't so much about who occupies the white house, but rather the importance of the white house as the people's house and the fact that even if they're not there, the exciting thing is that the american people have this accessibility to go and be there at their house,” said Fling.

For those who cannot hop on over to the White house, the historical association offers a virtual springtime scavenger hunt. Participants have a chance to win the official 2024 White House Easter Egg set. For more information go to WhiteHouseHistory.org.