The latest numbers from the Department of Veterans Affairs showed a significant increase in veterans enrolled in VA health care compared to March 2023.

Spectrum News obtained the latest numbers, which showed that the VA brought in 401,006 new enrollees last year.

The VA credits the overwhelming bipartisan passage of the PACT Act, which expanded benefits and eased enrollment for veterans who served in major conflicts since the Vietnam War, as well as those exposed to toxins or hazards while in training or on active duty



Rollout and advertising has been aggressive; the VA has held more than 2,600 events and launched a $16 million advertising campaign encouraging veterans to sign up



The VA has also been aggressive in hiring, bringing in over 61,000 new hires in its health care sub-department

VA officials said that represented an increase of 30% compared to 307,831 new enrollees from 2022.

Officials added that this increase in enrollees was seen across all 50 states.

The department credits the jump to the passage of the PACT Act in 2022, which cleared Congress with bipartisan support before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The law expanded VA health care and benefits to millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances while serving in the military.

"The agenda here on expanding care and benefits to veterans is bipartisan," said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the under secretary for Health at the VA. "This is a unity agenda item as the President calls it."

Biden was a vocal supporter of the PACT Act.

At the 2022 White House signing ceremony, he said he would get this done 'come hell or high water.'

On Capitol Hill, the bill was supported by significant majorities, winning 342 votes in the House and 86 votes in the Senate.

"As a nation, we have many obligations," Biden said at the bill's signing. "We have many obligations. Only one true sacred obligation — to equip those we send into harm's way and care for them and their families when they come home."

On March 5, the VA announced that it expanded health care to millions of veterans "years earlier than called for by the PACT Act."

"This means that all veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the global war on terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits," the release said.

Elnahal said the VA took "aggressive" action to boost enrollment, hosting more than 2,600 events with veterans since the PACT Act passed.

The department also launched a $16 million advertising campaign encouraging veterans to sign up.

"We're trying to get into every single community we can," Elnahal said. "To get more and more veterans in the door. Every new veteran who comes into our system matters."

The PACT Act came with a hefty price tag.

In 2022, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the law would cost $300 billion over ten years.

Elnahal said this cost "pales in comparison" to the sacrifices made by veterans.

"Make no mistake," he said. "These are new benefits in healthcare that these veterans have earned. It's not just benefits they qualified for. They've earned this because they put themselves on the line to defend this country."

According to the VA, the Veterans Health Administration — the sub-department providing healthcare — has been hiring to accommodate the growing enrollment.

The VHA has hired 61,000 new employees in the last year alone.