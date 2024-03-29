COLUMBUS, Ohio — Americans felt the burden of high egg prices coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and although lesser now, the burden remains.
Agriculture Expert Andy Vance said egg prices are affected by a variety of factors.
"The issue in the pandemic was two-fold," Vance said.
Vance, who is also the Executive Director of the Poultry Science Association, cited supply chain disruptions and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu.
Estimates suggest nearly 50 million birds were killed due to the bird flu throughout the last few years.
"Huge chunk of production taken off the board," he said.
"[Prices] have not come down to pre-COVID levels. We haven't recovered all of the production that was lost to avian influenza," he said. "Everything else we're buying hasn't gone down to pre-COVID levels either."
