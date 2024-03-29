MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More women are becoming entrepreneurs and starting their own businesses. In fact, research shows almost 40% of businesses are women-run.

Keyser says emergency calls make up the majority of their work. Research shows that only 19% of all restorative technicians are women.

Keyser says emergency calls make up the majority of their work. Research shows that only 19% of all restorative technicians are women.

“It feels pretty empowering being in a male-dominated industry. It’s definitely something that can be unique and stand out,” she said.

Their dream began when they were young. They watched their dad operate his own business. Now they hope to inspire their own children.

“We get to show our kids as moms we can do hard stuff and do things that seem difficult,” she said.

Keyser and her sister opened their business in February and are part of a growing trend of women-owned businesses.

According to the National Women’s Business Council, from 2019 to 2023, the percentage of businesses owned by women rose from about 25% to 39%.

“I think it’s awesome more women are owning more businesses just showing they can do it just as much as men can. I see that there is a lot of value in men and women,” she said.

Keyser said almost all the calls they receive are from other women.

“Obviously, you are calling in a lot of men when you are calling service providers in the day we live in. It makes you feel hesitant. The fact that we can show up even if they have kids running around, that is nice to know we can help people feel comfortable when feeling stressed,” she said.

She has a vision for the future of her business — it’s a future focused on helping others.