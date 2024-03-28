GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first Greensboro Startup Week was a success, according to leaders of Launch Greensboro, a branch of the city's Chamber of Commerce.

What You Need To Know Greensboro held its first startup week March 11-15, 2024



The initiative aims to assist new business owners in the Triad



The week included free information sessions, a pitch competition and networking events

The week featured free information sessions from local business owners and networking events.

Joey Cheek, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce executive vice president of entrepreneurship, helped launch the new annual initiative.

“One of the things that matter most about starting a business is knowing what things not to do. So we wanted a whole week of programming, and they were kind enough to offer their services,“ Cheek said.

New business owners around the Triad also competed for $10,000 in the Capital Connects pitch competition.

Business partners Hayley Figueroa and Irma Marrero, who launched a gardening subscription box business called Dig, said opportunities like these are what help new entrepreneurs blossom.

“It is hands-down something every entrepreneur in the area should do. It has been a great benefit to us. We met amazing people and had great opportunities,” Figueroa said.

More than 172,000 businesses were created throughout the state in 2023.

A report released by Wallet Hub ranked North Carolina the ninth-best state in the nation to launch a business.