OHIO — Family Dollar plans to layoff "some or all of the" 265 Ohio employees at stores the company plans to close this year in the state, according to a letter sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The letter stated it plans to "close multiple stores in Ohio" but didn't disclose how many.

"The company plans to end the employment of the closing stores' employees on or about April 20, 2024. However, to the extent feasible and subject to availability, the company will attempt to offer positions at nearby stores to employees of the closing stores who express interest in new positions," wrote Micael Atcovitz, the vice president of Human Resources at Family Dollar, in the letter.

Dollar Tree Inc. said it plans to close 1,000 stores this year after the company said it underperformed in 2023. Additionally, over the next several years, the discount chain plans to close 30 Dollar Tree stores and 370 Family Dollar stores, according a press release sent out earlier this month.

There are more than 200 Dollar Tree stores in Ohio and more than 450 Family Dollar stores.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to Dollar Tree Inc. for comment but have not heard back.