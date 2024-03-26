Former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC News as a contributor, Spectrum News learned on Tuesday, following days of backlash from some of the network's top talent.

What You Need To Know Former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC News as a contributor Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, announced in a memo to staff on Tuesday



The move follows days of criticism from many of the network’s marquee journalists, including Chuck Todd, Nicolle Wallace, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, all of whom have said they would not have McDaniel on their shows



McDaniel was hired as a contributor last Friday, but many of the network's hosts spoke out about the hiring in the days that followed



She made her first, and likely last, appearance on the network on Sunday's "Meet the Press"

Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, announced the decision in a memo to staff obtained by Spectrum News.

“After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor,” Conde wrote in the memo.

"No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned," he continued, seemingly addressing the criticism from many of the network’s marquee journalists, including Chuck Todd, Nicolle Wallace, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, all of whom have said they would not have McDaniel on their shows. "Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal."

He also offered his personal apology to staffers "who felt we let them down" and took "full responsibility for her hiring."

"We continue to be committed to the principle that we must have diverse viewpoints on our programs, and to that end, we will redouble our efforts to seek voices that represent different parts of the political spectrum," Conde added.

NBC News announced last Friday that they had hired McDaniel, 51, to join the network as a political analyst. NBC News senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown said in a note to staff that McDaniel “will contribute her expert insight and analysis on American politics and the 2024 election across all NBC News platforms.”

On “Meet the Press” Sunday -- McDaniel's first and, likely, last appearance on the network -- she told moderator Kristen Welker that Biden had won the 2020 election “fair and square” and is “the legitimate president,” though she added “there were problems in 2020.” (There is no evidence of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a statement verified by officials on both sides of the aisle. Claims of fraud brought by Trump and his allies were rejected in courts nationwide, including the U.S. Supreme Court.)

And while McDaniel said that she does “not think people who committed violent acts on Jan. 6 should be free” and convictions stemming from the insurrection “should stay” — breaking with Trump, who has vowed to pardon Jan. 6 rioters — she said she doesn’t hold Trump responsible for the attack.

Welker opened the program by announcing that she would be interviewing McDaniel in her first interview since stepping down as chair of the RNC, while offering the disclosure that it “was scheduled weeks before it was announced” that she’d be joining the network as a “paid NBC News contributor.”

“This will be a news interview,” Welker emphasized. “And I was not involved in her hiring.”

Welker pressed McDaniel on a number of topics related to the 2020 presidential election, including a phone call to Michigan officials she was reportedly a part of urging canvassers not to certify the state’s election results and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

She also denied the accusation that the call to Michigan officials — during which she said, per a recording obtained by The Detroit News, “Do not sign [the election certification] … we will get you attorneys.” — was a pressure campaign.

“I regret the fact that people are being threatened for doing their job in this country,” McDaniel said, baselessly charging a double standard for Republican and Democratic election workers. (Threats against election workers have skyrocketed since the 2020 election, regardless of party affiliation.)

Todd after the interview told Welker that "our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation" and added he did not “know what to believe” when asked for takeaways from the discussion with McDaniel.

“She is now a paid contributor by NBC News,” Todd said. “I have no idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn't want to mess up her contract. She wants us to believe that she was speaking for the RNC when the RNC was paying for it, so she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with. Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who's paying her?”

McDaniel's hiring was lambasted the next day on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," with Scarborough and Brzezinski condemning the move.

“We weren’t asked our opinion of the hiring but, if we were, we would have strongly objected to it for several reasons — including, but not limited to … Ms. McDaniel’s role in Donald Trump’s fake elector scheme and her pressuring election officials to not certify election results while Donald Trump was on the phone,” Scarborough said at the top of the broadcast, noting they only learned about McDaniel’s addition to the network through press reports on Friday.

“To be clear, we believe NBC News should seek out conservative Republican voices to provide balance in their election coverage,” Brzezinski added. “But it should be conservative Republicans, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier.”

“We hope NBC will reconsider its decision,” Brzezinski continued, adding: “It goes without saying that she will not be a guest on ‘Morning Joe’ in her capacity as a paid contributor.”

A MoveOn petition calling for her termination from NBC News surpassed 65,000 signatures on Tuesday.

Spectrum News has reached out to NBC News for further comment.

Spectrum News' Susan Carpenter contributed to this report.