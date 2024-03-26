WORCESTER, Mass — The Massachusetts Lottery has launched a new "Jaws" ticket, and to celebrate, workers held a small event Tuesday at their Worcester office.
Players will have a chance to win up to $1 million instantly. Second-chance winners could receive a Martha's Vineyard summer vacation package and another chance to win $1 million.
The ticket is honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Jaws" franchise, which was filmed throughout Martha's Vineyard.
The lottery printed 8 million $10 tickets and distributed them to more than 7,000 stores across the state.
“Not only is it exciting for us — the people who work here — it's also very exciting for all the people that come in,” said James Leahy, the assistant director of business development and promotional sales at the Massachusetts State Lottery. “People come in. They've been talking about this ticket for some time. Today is the day of the launch. We're super thrilled to have it.”
If a player scratches the ticket and sees a shark fin, they can win $100 instantly.
Six of the tickets have $1 million prizes and 112 have $10,000 prizes. More than 3,300 tickets will have $1,000 prizes.
There are also 30 trips to Martha's Vineyard available to possibly win.