TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in Northwest Hillsborough County are trying to stop a 195-foot cell phone tower from going up in their neighborhood.

What You Need To Know The Hillsborough County land use hearing officer is expected to make a decision in 15 days



Under federal law, the hearing officer was unable to address any health concerns related to the cell phone tower



The attorney for Skyway Towers says her client has followed all the guidelines and should be approved



The proposed 195-foot cell tower would be used to provide better 5G access for T-Mobile customers, according to a T-Mobile engineer

The proposed tower would be camouflaged and built on the northwest corner of the Philippine Cultural Enrichment Complex, off of the two-lane Nine Eagles Drive.

On Monday, dozens of people from the neighboring Waterchase community dressed in red and showed up at the county’s land-use hearing to oppose where the tower is being built. They cited several concerns, including public safety, the proximity to two schools and a possible drop in property value.

“That view would obstruct and totally change the landscape of this community in general,” said resident Mike Haleas.

The group also presented a letter from Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan. In the letter, Hagan questioned putting the proposed tower so close to Nine Eagles Drive.

“Not withstanding the engineering feats exhibited by cellular broadcast/reception technology, there exists the possibility that the tower could fall, resulting in the obstruction of the roadway. If the roadway were to be impassable, residents could be trapped, and any emergency response choked off. Although unlikely, I believe it is incumbent that threats to public safety need to be taken into consideration.” In the letter, Hagan requested that the application be denied or the applicants be told to look for a different site on the property.

Wearing red - concerned residents crowded Hillsborough Land Use Hearing to oppose a proposal to build a cell tower in their Nine Eagles/ Westchase neighborhood. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/b3fFBYouxH — Dalia Dangerfield (@DangerDalia) March 25, 2024

Florida House of Representatives Traci Koster also wrote a letter detailing concerns about public safety. “We respectfully ask that you deny this application or order a 90-day continuance to explore relocating the tower to another location on this property that would meet the needs of the community while adequately addressing the concerns of the citizens’ safety.”

Some residents are worried about health risks as well. But under federal law, the land use hearing officer can not take health reasons into account when making a decision.

The company, Skyway Towers LLC, wants to build a cell phone tower for the wireless carrier T-Mobile to provide better 5G coverage in Northwest Hillsborough county.

“The statement was made that T-Mobile already has 5G coverage in this area, and I would just like to add to that is, that is correct. But it comes with a low capacity nature,” said T-Mobile engineer Byron Elkins.

Elkins says a 195-foot tower is needed to provide a higher capacity of coverage. An attorney representing Skyway Towers LLC said they’ve met all the county’s guidelines and should be allowed to move forward with the project.

“This is not about a need, this is about somebody who’s trying to line their pocketbook,” said resident and Waterchase board member Amanda Siftar.

The county’s land use hearing officer is expected to make a decision in 15 days.