VERSAILLES, Ky. — Woodford Reserve, presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is commemorating its 150th running with an unbelievable decanter made of Baccarat crystal.

Woodford Reserve said only 150 bottles are available, with each priced at $15,000. The Baccarat decanter also features a special crystal stopper infused with 24K gold. The gold in the stopper will create a red color, paying tribute to the Garland of Roses.

The French company, founded in 1764, celebrates its 260th anniversary this year. The name is synonymous with exquisite crystal. According to the company’s website, its artisans include 14 Best Craftsmen of France, two Knights of the Order of Arts and Letters and 13 Best Apprentices of France.

“This decanter embodies the spirit of Kentucky and the spectacle of Derby,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall.

The Derby’s winning owner will receive a decanter during the Garland of Roses ceremony from Churchill Downs. Woodford Reserve said it will also donate one bottle to nonprofit the Backside Learning Center, which supports families who work on the backside of the racetrack. The center will then auction the bottle to raise funds for its programs.

Select bottles are available for purchase on Woodford Reserve’s website, with two pickup dates at the distillery. A small number will also be available at the distillery gift shop beginning March 28, along with limited availability at select Kentucky stores.