Former President Donald Trump on Monday was inside a New York City courtroom for a key pre-trial hearing in the hush money case against him.

The case centers around alleged hush money payments Trump made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury stories about an alleged extramarital affair with an adult film star years prior



Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts of falsifying business records and denied wrongdoing, called the case a "witch hunt" and a "hoax" in a short statement to the press as he entered the courtroom



The case is one of four criminal proceedings against the former president and current presumptive Republican nominee

The case, which centers around alleged hush money payments he made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury stories about an alleged extramarital affair with an adult film star years prior, is still likely to be the first criminal case against him to go to trial, though it was put off until at least mid-April because of the recent delivery of records from a previous federal investigation into Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen.

Cohen, who has turned on his old boss, is expected to be one of prosecutors’ key witnesses in the case.

Trump's lawyers argued that the delayed disclosures warrant dismissing the case or at least pushing it off three months, pointing to the tens of thousands of pages of documents turned over by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors said in court on Monday there's around 300 documents that were passed along by federal prosecutors with little new material in the trove and no reason for further delay.

New York Judge Juan M. Merchan summoned both sides to court Monday to explain what happened, so he can evaluate whether to fault or penalize anyone and decide on the next steps.

The district attorney's office says there’s little new material in the trove and no reason for further delay, with prosecutor Matthew Colangelo saying in court Monday that the number of relevant, usable, new documents “is quite small" — around 300 records or fewer.

“We very much disagree,” countered defense lawyer Todd Blanche, who said the number totaled in the thousands and continues to grow. Trump's lawyers argue that the delayed disclosures warrant dismissing the case or at least pushing it off three months.

“We’re not doing our jobs if we don’t independently review the materials,” Blanche said. "Every document is important.

The case centers on allegations that Trump falsely logged $130,000 in payments as legal fees in his company's books “to disguise his and others’ criminal conduct,” as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's deputies put it in a court document.

The money went to Trump's then-personal attorney Cohen, but prosecutors say it wasn't for actual legal work. Rather, they say, Cohen was just recouping money he'd paid porn actor Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf, so she wouldn't publicize her claim of a sexual encounter with him years earlier.

Trump's lawyers say the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses, not cover-up checks.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges, including campaign finance violations related to the Daniels payoff. He said Trump directed him to arrange it, and federal prosecutors indicated they believed him, but they never charged Trump with any crime related to the matter.

Trump’s lawyers have said Bragg's office, in June, gave them a smidgen of materials from the federal investigation into Cohen. Then they got over 100,000 pages more after subpoenaing federal prosecutors themselves in January. The defense argues that prosecutors should have pursued all the records but instead stuck their heads in the sand, hoping to keep information from Trump.

The material hasn’t been made public. But Trump's lawyers said in a court filing that some of it is “exculpatory and favorable to the defense," adding that there's information that would have aided their own investigation and consequential legal filings earlier in the case.

Bragg's deputies have insisted they “engaged in good-faith and diligent efforts to obtain relevant information" from the federal probe. They argued in court filings that Trump's lawyers should have spoken up earlier if they believed those efforts were lacking.

Prosecutors maintain that, in any event, the vast majority of what ultimately came is irrelevant, duplicative or backs up existing evidence about Cohen's well-known federal conviction. They acknowledged in a court filing that there was some relevant new material, including 172 pages of notes recording Cohen’s meetings with the office of former special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Prosecutors argued that their adversaries have enough time to work with the relevant material before a mid-April trial date and are just raising a “red herring.”

The case is one of four criminal proceedings against the former president and current presumptive Republican nominee. Trump faces two cases over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election -- one in federal court in Washington and one in Fulton County, Georgia -- and one in federal court in Florida accusing him of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and hampering the federal government's efforts to retrieve them.

Trump's lawyers also have sought to delay the trial until after the Supreme Court rules on his claims of presidential immunity in his election interference case in Washington. The high court is set to hear arguments on April 25.

Spectrum News' Ayanna Harry contributed to this report.