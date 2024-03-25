As you’ve probably noticed, gas stations have different prices at the pump and those varying numbers tend to cause confusion and frustration for motorists.

But where do those differing prices come from exactly?

AAA gets those averages from OPIS (Oil Price Information Service), which looks at roughly 5 million retail gas and diesel prices daily, as well as fleet card companies, oil prices and crowd-sourcing data from mobile apps.

As for how those numbers come to fruition, we’ll start with the replacement cost.

What will a station’s next tank, and their next shipment cost them? Another reason: Is the fuel branded or unbranded?

"When you sell branded gas, you have more limitations based on where you can get that gas, meanwhile if you are unbranded, you can shop around," Jeff Lenard, spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores, said.

The size of the convenience store plays a role as well. Most make their money selling snacks and drinks. And station owners set the final $0.30 per gallon. After costs like credit card fees, etc., they profit roughly $0.10 a gallon.

And the prices that stations set come from a variety of sources.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil makes up most of the cost, and there are five factors that play a role — supply and demand of OPEC and non-OPEC, balance, spot prices and financial markets.

Federal and state taxes sit at $0.35 for New York state per AAA, then there are distribution and marketing, refining costs and profits.