LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. is facing a lifeguard shortage. According to the American Lifeguard Association, about a third of the nation’s pools were closed last year due to staffing shortages.

Louisville is hoping to combat that shortage.

What You Need To Know Louisville Parks and Recreation has dozens of summer lifeguard positions open



Lifeguard shortages could close community pools, according to Louisville's Parks and Recreation Aquatic Department



The department is hosting free lifeguard certification courses for those interested



Louisville lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and have a certification

Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering free lifeguard certifications courses for anyone interested.

“It’s been pretty hard," said Lucy Hayes, lifeguard trainee. "We've been here from nine to five. It's our third day being here from nine to five, so it's like a full-time job almost, but it's been wonderful."

To get certified, Hayes and the other students had to attend all three certification classes. She is now in the home stretch.

“The first day, we did our endurance test, so we did laps in the water," she said. "People think swimming is easy; it’s not that easy. The second day, we learned more about first-aid and CPR, and we practiced on unconscious mannequins."

"The third day, now we're doing our test. It includes a written test, and we're about to do our own water test."

Louisville Parks and Recreation said around 30-40 summer lifeguard positions remain open.

“We have a good sum of them right now," said Beth Darrall, Louisville Parks and Recreation Aquatic Department supervisor. "(We're) probably going to have to hire at least 20 more for the summer season for the two outdoor pools and maybe about 10 more for here at Mary T. (Meagher)."

No lifeguards could mean no swimming at many Louisville pools.

“The facilities aren't supposed to be open without a lifeguard present ... if people go swimming without a lifeguard and they're not paying attention to the kids in the pool, we can have an accident (happen), a very tragic accident,” Darrall said.

Louisville lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and have a certification. Once the requirements are met, they can make $16.65 hourly for those currently working for Louisville Parks and Recreation.

“Well, I just want to say that the pay is great," Hayes said. "The jobs are usually near your house; everywhere has a community pool, like a neighborhood pool, and I really recommend it."

The next set of training classes is April 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Next summer, Darrall said the department will have to ramp up hiring because Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools are scheduled to reopen in 2025.