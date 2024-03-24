LEXINGTON, Ky. — For three years, the Local LEX Market has helped small businesses. A third-year anniversary celebration was held Saturday, March 23.

What You Need To Know The Local LEX Market opened its doors three years ago



Merritt Monroy, one of its owners, held a three-year anniversary event Saturday to celebrate



The market has helped many small businesses since it first opened



Saturday's event featured several vendors

The market has more than 70 vendors selling handcrafted items.

“They’ve got enough room for me to have a really big display so I can spread out and have more of my products showing ... I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Liesa Sumner, owner of Honey Bee Candles and Soaps, which has been part of LOCAL Lex Market since the beginning. “I’ve got tons of room ... so it’s really helped.”

“It was an amazing opportunity for me to introduce my toffee to a bigger market here in Lexington, and this store is just amazing with so many small business owners," said Chelsea Wilson, owner of Chelsea’s Crunch, which opened in February. "I'm glad to be a part of it."

Sumner, Wilson and several other vendors were at the event to interact with customers.

“This event is great … bringing people together so everybody can see all the different makers in here because everything changes all the time,” said Jennifer Smyth, owner of Modern Zen Candle Company, which has been part of the market since it started three years ago.

Merritt Monroy and her husband began the Local LEX Market during the COVID-19 pandemic to help fellow small business owners.

“It’s so heartwarming to watch my vendors underneath of us grow and turn into big, successful companies," Monroy said. "Then having them here to be with us in the day … it’s amazing,” said Monroy.

The market will host monthly block parties the first Sunday of every month from April to October. There will also be a Derby-themed party April 17.