GULFPORT, Fla. — Changes could be coming to the Gulfport Municipal Marina.

The city is working with Stantec Consulting to draw up a plan for the future and they’re looking for input from the community.

Harbormaster Denis Frain has worked at the Gulfport Municipal Marina for 40 years and said the needs of the marina have changed in that time.

“The boats are getting bigger and wider, so amenities like boat lifts need to be improved,” Frain said. “Power needs to be improved, water needs to be improved, boating access for all - kayak, small boat storage, boat lifts.”

Officials already added a new day room and offices to the north basin and are now looking to make improvements to the south basin, which houses the Gulfport Yacht Club, Boca Ciega Yacht Club and Lions Club. Frain said the project will have a lasting impact and help support a crucial part of the city’s economy.

“We need to get everyone involved,” he said. “Because not everyone is boaters, so they might want to come down and walk their dog, sit on a bench and watch the boats go by, or catch a sunset or birdwatching.”

This will be the second attempt at developing a plan in recent years. The mayor and city council have said they want to create more public space at the marina complex.

Jonathan Miccoci enjoys the peace and quiet of the marina district, where he’s lived with his wife for 26 years. Miccoci stores his sailboat that he built in the ‘80s at the marina. He’s concerned about what future development could mean for the property.

“The marina and the clubs that have been here for many years serve a purpose really well,” he said. “We’re not aware of a need for development. We’re not aware of how making it more shiny and pretty and all is going to improve anybody’s life.”

Miccoci sees the marina as a priceless resource. He fears any development might disturb the quiet neighborhood with construction and added traffic.

“We get it that this is Florida and that everything is supposed to be bigger, faster and taller and more shiny and more expensive,” Miccoci said. “In this situation, we’re surrounded by a residential community that lives in peace and wants to continue to live in peace.”

Miccoci, though, isn’t against change – he said he and his neighbors are open to hearing ideas from city leaders, but they want to make sure the character of the marina isn’t lost.

The city is hosting a meeting on Monday, March 25 where residents can share ideas for improvements to the marina. Harbormaster Frain explained the goal is to present a plan to the city council in June. If approved, the work would be done in phases over the next few years.

The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom.