GREENSBORO, N.C. — As skilled labor shortages persist across the state, some community colleges are working to ease the problem.

What You Need To Know HVAC professionals say a skill gap has contributed to a labor shortage in the industry



More than 700 HVAC positions are listed on indeed.com in North Carolina



Guilford Technical Community College held a job fair last week connecting its HVAC program students with businesses



About 90 students are enrolled in the school's HVAC program

Guilford Technical Community College held an HVAC job fair on Tuesday.

Students training in the school's HAVC program got the opportunity to be hired by local employers.

GTCC student Candice Foreman said it’s one of the many ways the college helps with career development.

"You have every opportunity out there to be successful, and this job fair is pretty much bringing that to light," Foreman explained.

School officials say fewer people willing to learn a skilled trade is what led to the shortage, but that is something that is starting to shift.

“Companies are having to pay more to retain those employees. It is a highly skilled industry, and it is getting more technical," said Jeff Underwood, director of GTCC's HVAC program.

About 90 students are enrolled in the program.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows North Carolina is among one of the states that employ the most HVAC workers.