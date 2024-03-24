APPLETON, Wis. — Four years after a statewide effort kept many people at home due to COVID-19, one Appleton barbershop is thriving.

It’s done so well that it’s opened a second shop.

Greasy Fingers barbershop owner Chrissy Braun said the thought of expanding her business was hard to see amidst the pandemic.

After being forced to shut down, Braun was left to wait patiently until it was announced that she could finally reopen. When the barbershop was back in motion, she said she worked as much as she could to make up for lost time.

“As soon as they said that we could cut hair on TV,” said Braun. “The phone would not stop ringing. I worked until midnight the next day.”

Coworker Bernie Trapp, who started at the barbershop a couple of years ago, said he’s excited about the second shop in Neenah.

“I think the growth is a good idea,” said Trapp. “I think Chrissy is doing a great job. I think she should take it national and franchise out.”

Braun said she has seen the industry change over the past few years because of the pandemic, but said it’s been for the best.

“I feel like definitely there’s more cleaning aspects involved,” said Braun. “Before, people would let things go more. I feel like cleaning is more instilled in people’s everyday patterns.”

The second location opened in Neenah in June 2023. Braun said she and her team are striving to make every visit as enjoyable as the last at both locations.