LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site that used to host a Sears has changed a lot over the last few years.

That evolution continued this week with the opening of Puttshack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience



It is just one example of how malls are working to get people to come back when online shopping remains popular



Puttshack also offers food and drinks

Louisville resident Allison Zimmerman attended the grand opening and said it was something she hadn't experienced before.

“I had done mini-golfing, but not like this," Zimmerman said. "This is definitely a game-changer in the putt game, for sure, and a great date night or birthday party or anything like that."

It’s an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience. The golf balls have more than 900 different codes within the trackable technology. As soon as a player puts the ball down, their name pops up on the television, keeping track of their scores. There's no need for pen and paper.

"This is actually dates back to Oxmoor as an older mall," said Beth Goins, Puttshack senior sales manager. "They had mini golf inside previously, so this is that new generation's version of (what) Oxmoor used to have, which I think is wonderful.”

Louisville Metro Council member Paula McCraney said the city is known for its entertainment, and this is another way to keep malls booming.

“People are shopping online, so if we don't bring in these entertainment venues that have lots of fun, excitement, food and drinks, then unfortunately our malls might die out," McCraney said. "I'm excited for our city that we have space for entertainment and a space so that our malls can stay alive.”

Malls are bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from Coresight Research, malls across the county are reporting "robust occupancy levels and bigger crowds than before the pandemic," with foot traffic increasing by 12%.

Zimmerman said she has been excited to see Oxmoor Center become more of an entertainment district.

“We have that next-level living environment, and then we have a mall that's actually walkable, that you can do more than just drive in and go into one store," Zimmerman said. "You want to stay ... you want to spend your day here, and I think that's going to do a lot for the economy of Oxmoor.”

The venue also has food and drinks. Attendees must be 21 or older after 8 p.m.