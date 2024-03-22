PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A March snowstorm isn’t all that uncommon across Wisconsin; however after a very mild winter and start to spring, Friday’s snowfall came as a wake up call to many that summer isn’t as close as they may think.

While some weren’t thrilled to have to dig out the snow shovel for the first time in two months, others had reason to welcome it.

Fred Bardo works for Metropolitan Maintenance and Landscaping plowing commercial properties. Friday morning he was working hard plowing the parking lot of a bank. While it is challenging work, Bardo said it is work he is glad to have.

“It [the snowfall] is coming in handy. We haven’t gotten much work so we had to find other jobs. We are looking for people too right now because everybody went to other places because there is no work to do,” said Bardo.

While the snowfall isn’t good for all businesses, some were able to put it in perspective. Sarah Stephens owns Beach Bum Bakery in Pewaukee. Stephens said Friday was a very slow day at her store; however, she has been pleased with what an overall warm winter has allowed.

“Normally winter is extremely dead down here, but it has been so warm that walkers have been out, and we have had a really good winter so far,” said Stephens.

While Friday was slow, Stephens said the customers she did serve were taking advantage of warm coffee drinks as they contended with a cold blast of winter even after the calendar flipped to spring.