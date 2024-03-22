Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-backed resolution at the U.N. Security Council urging an "immediate and sustained" cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution would have declared that it was "imperative" to enact an "an immediate and sustained cease-fire"

The final vote on the 15-member council was 11 in favor to three against (Algeria joined Russia and China), with one country, Guyana, abstaining.

Ahead of the vote, Vassily Nebenzia, Moscow's ambassador to the U.N., accused the U.S. of "misleading the international community" with the resolution for "politicized" reasons. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said afterwards that they put forward the resolution in "good faith" and charged that "Russia and China simply do not want to sign a resolution penned by the U.S."

"The vast majority of this council voted in favor of this resolution, but unfortunately Russia and China decided to exercise its veto," she said. "And now, Russia and China will give you all sorts of explanations for its obstruction, but whether or not it will admit it, there are two deeply, deeply cynical reasons behind its vote."

"First, Russia and China still could not bring itself to condemn Hamas' terrorist attacks on Oct. 7," Thomas-Greenfield continued, charging that Moscow and Beijing refuse to condemn the U.S.-branded terror group "for burning people alive, for gunning innocent civilians down at a music festival, for raping women and girls, for taking hundreds of people hostage. This was the deadliest single attack on Jews since the Holocaust, and a permanent member of this council can't even condemn it. I'm sorry, it's really outrageous and it's below the dignity of this body."

She then went on to charge that neither country wants to support a U.S.-backed resolution "because they would rather see us fail than to see this council succeed," calling that reasoning "not just cynical, but also petty."

Friday's vote was the latest in a series of ongoing disagreements among members of the U.N. Security Council over various resolutions for a cease-fire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. While the body has taken up resolutions aiming to address the humanitarian situation, none calling for a pause in fighting have passed. Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-backed resolution in October on the issue, while the U.S. has vetoed three, including one last month backed by Arab nations.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.