Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his leadership role on Friday, potentially setting up another chaotic showdown in Congress.

"We cannot move forward having a Republican Speaker of the House that is doing the bidding of Democrats," Greene said in an interview with CNN on Friday.

The motion was filed just as the House was voting to avert a government shutdown. It was not filed as a privileged resolution, which means a vote isn't forced in two legislative days, but that can be changed at any time.

The move has echoes of when then-North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, who would later go on to become White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, filed a similar motion against then-Speaker John Boehner in 2015. He resigned shortly after that motion was introduced.

It also hearkens back to the chaos of last fall when a group of far-right rebels moved to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, a historic first, plunging Congress into weeks of chaos as Republicans scrambled to pick his replacement, ultimately tapping Johnson for the job.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Greene called her resolution "more of a warning than a pink slip," though she added that "it's time for us to find a new Speaker of the House."

"I respect our conference, I paid all my dues to my conference, I'm a member in good standing and I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos," she said. "But this is basically a warning and it's time for us to go through the process, take our time and find a new Speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans and our Republican majority instead of standing with the Democrats."

When asked what she means by "warning," she replied: "It doesn't have to throw the House into chaos, I don't want to put any of our members in a difficult position ... I'm not saying that it won't happen in two weeks or it won't happen in a month or who knows when, but I am saying the clock has started, it's time for our conference to choose a new speaker."

But it's not clear if Greene will have enough support to oust Johnson even if she does decide the motion should be brought up. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the rebellion against McCarthy last year, told POLITICO Friday that while he doesn't "question her decision," he's "just not ready to support a motion to vacate."

In a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, said that while he considers Greene a friend, "she just made a big mistake."

"Trying to vacate Mike Johnson, I totally oppose that," Higgins said, calling him "deeply principled" and "like a brother to me," and calling any calls for his ouster "abhorrent."

Speaking to reporters, New York Rep. Mike Lawler called the move "lunacy."

"She wants to fight within her conference? I don't really see what that gets anybody," Lawler said, later adding: "I don't see how she could possibly see how this will benefit anyone or the American people."

A spokesperson for Johnson said that he "always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing."

"He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we’ll grow our majority," said Johnson spokesperson Raj Shah in a statement.

Several Democrats have already said they oppose the move to oust Johnson.

"I do not support Speaker Johnson but I will never stand by and let MTG to take over the people’s House," Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Some also raised the possibility of saving Johnson in exchange for a commitment to putting Ukraine aid on the House floor for a vote.

"I'm not invested in the particular career aspirations of particular Republican colleagues, that's for them to sort out, but I will make common cause with anybody who will stand up for the people of Ukraine, anybody who will get deperately needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza and anybody who will work for a two-state solution," Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters. "I'm up for conversations with anybody."

"I think Speaker Johnson should demonstrate a willingness to govern in a way that is helpful to the plight of democracy and our allies across the world," Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger told POLITICO. "If Taylor Greene puts forth a motion to vacate because there's a bill on the floor that we have the ability to vote on the Senate-passed Ukraine bill, I would absolutely vote to table."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not mince words when describing Greene or the motion, telling reporters Friday: "It’s a joke, she’s an embarrassment."

On the motion to remove Johnson, Jeffries said that his conference will "have a conversation about it sometime soon."