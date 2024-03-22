TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians prepare for warmer temperatures ahead, a bill awaiting the Governor’s signature, would tackle requirements for heat exposure.

House bill 433 places restrictions on wage and employment benefit requirements and what many farmers are concerned about, prohibiting cities and counties from adopting its own requirements for water breaks and protections against the heat.

A local farmer spoke about the bill and what he’s doing to keep his employees safe.

Farming runs in Fidel Sanchez’s veins. He’s been working on farms since he was 16, and now owns his own property.

“Right now I maintain the plant clean because I don’t know how much longer we’ll be able to pick these strawberries,” he said.

He says farming is hard work, work that requires him to be outside in the sun. He advises his workers to dress accordingly to stay protected.

He’s even had organizations visit his employees to teach about heat exposure. But that’s not all, “We have emergency equipment in the cars, any pills they may need if they feel sick, and if that doesn’t help, they go home to rest,” he said.

Sanchez believes water is crucial for his employees. It’s why he has water stations to keep his employees hydrated.

House Bill 433 would prohibit counties or municipalities from creating their own heat exposure requirements, instead the state would have the sole authority to determine the standards.

That would include providing spots for water consumption, employee monitoring and protection and recovery periods, to name a few.

Sanchez says he feels it’s taking away power from local communities.

“People who work here don’t have breaks, but I believe my employees should still drink water because without it they can’t work,” he said.

In Florida, there are currently no laws that provide heat exposure protections for outdoor workers.

It’s something Sanchez hopes will change, because he says farmwork is helping keep his workers employed and food on the table.

“The governor is signing so many bills that are negatively impacting our work, and we don’t know what’s next,” he said.

For now, he’s continuing his efforts to keep his employees safe and hydrated while also keeping up with the demand of his crops.

Florida Rep. Tiffany Esposito is the bill’s sponsor. She has previously said the goal of the bill is to prevent different counties and cities from having different regulations. This bill, if signed by the governor, will take effect July 1.