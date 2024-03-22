STATESVILLE, N.C. — Employees at Purple Heart Homes, which provides safe and accessible housing for veterans, work 32 hours in four days every week. They receive the same compensation they would if they worked 40 hours per week.

CEO and Co-founder of Purple Heart Homes John Gallina said it initially started as a pilot, but they kept it due to its success.

“It increased morale for the organization. It increased productivity for the team members, and in addition to that, it helped us offer an attractive benefits package for new hires,” Gallina said.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, introduced legislation to reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 without a change in pay.

“Americans now work more hours than people of other wealthy nation,” Sanders said.

The bill doesn't have much of a chance on Capitol Hill, however, a nonprofit organization in North Carolina is finding success implementing this model.

Leah Beesmer, who has been a program manager at Purple Heart Homes since December, said the mission and the schedule drew her to this job.

“I knew immediately that it was the perfect fit. I would be able to give my experience and be able to work efficiently and effectively and give my all to the job because I knew I would have the ability to care for my family and not have that stress of choosing one over the other,” Beesmer said.

Gallina said there is some stress associated with completing the job in fewer hours, but overall, the change is positive.

“People there are mentally healthier and that’s a challenge that our nation is facing: the mental health and wear for all of our people. We feel this is having a positive impact not just for our organization, our productivity but for our community overall,” Gallina said.

Beesmer said she feels less stressed, more productive and overall grateful to spend more time with her family.

“I get to go on field trips with [my kids] now and just be able to spend the day with them,” Beesmer said.

The UK had the world’s biggest trial of a four-day workweek with the majority of the participating companies continuing employees to work shorter weeks, according to a report on the trial. Belgium allows employees to request working their normal weekly hours in four days.

There's opposition to the idea. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said the change would hurt employers, consumers and ship jobs overseas.