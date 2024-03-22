FLORENCE, Ky. — With Easter just around the corner, bakeries are busy filling orders to make sure every family has its favorite holiday treats.

Cookies, cupcakes, doughnuts and danishes are just a few desserts Emerson's Bakery has specialized in making for the last 53 years.

It all runs smoothy because of general manager Steve Emerson, who grew up watching his father, Cecil Emerson, operate the business.

"It was in 1970, and my father was the main baker and the guy who kind of set all the standards so high," Emerson said.

Steve was an engineer, but returned home to take over the family business nearly a decade ago. He said the simplest treats are still his favorite.

"I always liked just a basic chocolate ring doughnut," he said. "I mean, that's pretty basic. But you can't beat our chocolate, and you can't beat our doughnuts.”

Easter is approaching, meaning Emerson and his staff are working to serve residents and make sure orders remain organized at all five locations. Those wanting desserts should place their orders in advance, he recommended.

"Generally, people start putting out orders two to three weeks beforehand," Emerson said. "The stores keep all those orders, and then we just kind of run a big tally, do a big bake-off and send it out to all the five stores."

One dessert-lover said she comes once a week since moving to Kentucky a few years ago.

"My favorite stuff from here would be the cheese packet and the cherry-cheese danishes that are down there,” said customer Regina Cruz, as she picked up her wedding anniversary cake.

No matter how many orders the bakery receives, Emerson said, it is dedicated to baking up the most delicious treats for the northern Kentucky community.

"The response that we get from people who talk about over the years, just the quality of the product; it's always fresh," Emerson said. "We pride ourselves on that. It's just kind of the standards that my dad set, and we try to follow that and go by that every day.”