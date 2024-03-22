Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in a video message Friday that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, putting an end to weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

What You Need To Know Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she is undergoing treatment for cancer



The princess, who is married to Prince William, the heir to the British throne, underwent a successful, unspecified planned abdominal surgery in January, during which time doctors believed her condition to be noncancerous



She is currently in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, she said in a prerecorded video message, after taking time to recover from her previous surgery



Catherine's announcement comes on the heels of previous news that King Charles III, her father-in-law, is currently battling an unspecified form of cancer

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Catherine, 42, said in her prerecorded message.

The princess, who is married to Prince William, the heir to the British throne, underwent a successful, unspecified planned abdominal surgery in January, during which time doctors believed her condition to be noncancerous.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy," she said.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

She is currently in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, she said, after taking time to recover from her previous surgery.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," Catherine said. "But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK."

She asked for "time, space and privacy" in her video message, adding: "I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

"This of course came as a huge shock," Catherine said. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Catherine — commonly known by her maiden name, Kate Middleton — has been at the center of controversy in the weeks since her abdominal surgery. Rumors have swirled since Kensington Palace released a photo earlier in March, celebrating Mother's Day in the U.K. The image, of Catherine and her three children, was determined to have been edited before its publication, causing news agencies to recall the picture.

The princess issued an apology the day after the news broke, taking the blame by claiming she had edited the photo herself.

Catherine's announcement comes on the heels of previous news that King Charles III, her father-in-law, is currently battling an unspecified form of cancer. Charles's condition was discovered after his treatment for an enlarged prostate in January, though Buckingham Palace confirmed to the BBC that he does not have prostate cancer.

In her messge Friday, she offered encouraging words to others battling cancer.

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," Catherine said. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

The princess received an outpouring of support in the U.K. following her announcement, including from both of the country's leading political figures.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a statement. "She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

"On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time," said opposition leader Keir Starmer in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery."

"On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment," London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My thoughts are with her & her family. Cancer has an impact on so many of us - & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked."