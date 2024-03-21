NEW YORK — Roadrunner Charters, one of 17 charter bus companies being sued by New York City for sending asylum-seekers to the Democrat-led city from Texas and not paying for their care, has stopped busing migrants amid the pending lawsuit.

What You Need To Know Roadrunner Charters, based in Hurst, Texas, is one of 17 charter bus companies being sued by New York City that has halted busing migrants to the Democrat-led city



The lawsuit, filed by the New York City Department of Social Services back in January, seeks $708 million in “migrant-related costs” the city has incurred since 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the first bus of migrants to New York City



The city seeks compensation for the cost of care for asylum-seekers whom Abbott has sent to New York, alleging that the 17 companies sent at least 33,600 migrants into the five boroughs, and saying the approach is not “human-centered”

The lawsuit, filed by the New York City Department of Social Services back in January, seeks $708 million in “migrant-related costs” the city has incurred since 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the first bus of migrants to New York City as part of his controversial Operation Lone Star.

In addition to the costs of care, the suit claims bus companies acted in bad faith by “evading” an executive order from New York City Mayor Eric Adams that placed restrictions on when and where migrants could be dropped off and required bus drivers to give written notice beforehand. Since early January, migrants headed for New York City were being rerouted to New Jersey to curb the order. Those who defy the order could face fines and three months of jail time.

The city seeks compensation for the cost of care for asylum-seekers whom Abbott has sent to New York City's boroughs, alleging that the 17 companies sent at least 33,600 migrants into the five boroughs, and saying the approach is not “human-centered.”

“New York City continues to do our part as we lead the nation in managing this national humanitarian crisis, but reckless political games from the state of Texas will not be tolerated,” Adams said in a statement. “I am pleased to see that Roadrunner — one of the bus companies we sued for taking part in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s scheme to transport tens of thousands of migrants to our city in an attempt to overwhelm our shelter system and shift costs to New York City — has agreed to halt the bussing of migrants into and around New York City while the lawsuit proceeds. We call on all other bus companies involved in this suit to do the same.”

The lawsuit says the companies who bused asylum-seekers received $1,650 per person compared to the $291 it costs for a single one-way ticket on a charter bus, saying this was a testament to the companies’ “evil intent.”

In a January statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was “about time that the companies facilitating [Abbott’s] actions take responsibility for their role in this ongoing crisis.”

As part of his migrant busing tactic, Abbott has also sent migrants to other Democrat-led cities including Washington, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles. Mayors in Denver and Chicago have since issued their own executive orders to ask the federal government to help them deal with the influx of migrants and the strain on city resources.