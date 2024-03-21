DANE COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin has experienced an unseasonably warm winter.

What You Need To Know Wisconsin has experienced an unseasonably warm winter





Some stores have already put out spring supplies





However snow is now being forecasted to hit Wisconsin as the week comes to a close





Crews in Dane County are already prepping to plow the streets

Steve Borstad is the manager at Ace Hardware in Waunakee and he said his store is all geared up for spring.

“We still had our snow shovels set up and we were like, ‘This is obviously not going to work the rest of the winter,’” said Borstad. “We got flower pots setup and just like last year, late March we are going to get hit with a snowstorm.”

Borstad said the Ace Hardware location still has snow blowers, shovels and rock salt, but it won’t be found on the floor of the store. Customers who need to purchase snow necessities may have to ask an employee for the item.

“We finally gave up and are geared for a completely different season now,” said Borstad. “We will put a few shovels out on the sidewalk tomorrow, but typically we don’t sell many.”

Bryan Johnson is the public information officer for the City of Madison Streets Division.

He said his team is expecting a late winter storm and spent Thursday preparing for it.

“We are still ready. It is not unusual for us to get this early spring, late winter snowstorm,” said Johnson. “All of our trucks are ready to go and we have our staff primed and ready to go.”

Johnson said his team does not go out on the roads until storms end or until there are at least three inches of snow on the roads.

“We don’t really know what will be left for us to plow off. Maybe something, maybe not. We don’t know how much that intense part of the storm will produce,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Madison residents should anticipate some snow and prepare accordingly.