HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Kaldi's Coffeehouse & Roastery is donating 30% of profits from its special Saint Augustine's University coffee line to the university's Falcon Pride Initiative Fund.

St. Augustine's launched the fund in February, hoping to raise $5 million to elevate its financial stability as the university seeks to keep its accreditation.

Marcia Cox, Kaldi's Coffeehouse & Roastery owner, graduated from North Carolina A&T in 2023. She said when she saw another historically Black university in need, she wanted to step in and help.

"It just felt like the right thing to do," Cox said. "I just felt like if that were my school, and I were a student there or an alum there, I'd want someone to do something to help out as well and bring awareness."

Cox launched an HBCU line of coffee beans. Roastery customers can order special North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State University and St. Augustine's University branded coffee. The N.C. A&T and WSSU options will donate 10% of proceeds to the respective schools. Thirty percent of profits from the St. Augustine's branded coffee beans will be donated to the Falcon Pride Initiative Fund.

Cox says in two weeks, she has received more than 30 orders for the St. Augustine's line and plans to write her first check to the university at the end of the month.