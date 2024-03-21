Department of Motor Vehicles facilities across the country reported outages on Thursday, impacting appointments and services in multiple states, officials said.
Illinois secretary of state Alexander Giannoulias wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they are "currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities," adding: "All DMVs across the country are currently down."
In a press release, Colorado's DMV said it was reaching out to impacted state residents who have appointments at a State Driver License Office to reschedule "due to a national outage with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators."
"Most driver license services, including online options, are affected, except driver license knowledge tests, endorsement tests and Commercial Driver’s License instruction permit tests, as well as scheduling hearings and requesting motor vehicle records," Colorado DMV wrote in a statement. "There currently is no timeline for when services will be restored."
Virginia's DMV said that "driver's license services are currently unavailable online and at all in-person locations," blaming a "third-party technical outage," while Massachusetts' Registry of Motor Vehicles said it "cannot process any license or ID related transactions at this time due to a national system outage."
It's unclear what caused the outage or when it will be resolved. Spectrum News has reached out to the AAMVA for comment.