The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent several weeks trying to broker an agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza and bring about the release of more of the scores of hostages captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack that started the war.

Blinken’s sixth visit to the region since the start of the war began in Saudi Arabia and took him to Egypt Thursday before heading to Israel on Friday.

In an interview Wednesday with the Al-Hadath network in Saudi Arabia, Blinken said “the gaps are narrowing, and I think an agreement is very much possible.” He said the mediators worked with Israel to put a “strong proposal” on the table but that Hamas rejected it. But, he said, Hamas came back with other demands that the mediators are working on.

Hamas has demanded guarantees that any cease-fire agreement will lead to an end to the war and the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, from which hundreds of thousands fled following Israeli evacuation orders in October. Israel has thus far rejected those demands, saying it is determined to renew its offensive after any cease-fire and continue fighting until it destroys Hamas.

Hamas is still believed to be holding around 100 hostages, as well as the remains of around 30 others. It hopes to exchange them for the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, including top militants.

Blinken arrived in Cairo and met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Thursday during his trip. The meeting comes one day after Blinken met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

A senior State Department official traveling with Blinken said the Saudi talks focused on the bilateral portion of a larger plan in which Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel in return for credible progress on the creation of a Palestinian state. Israel’s current government is staunchly opposed to Palestinian statehood, which Saudis have said is an essential component to any normalization agreement.

The official says only a “handful of issues” remain in the U.S.-Saudi component of the plan. That part of the plan is widely believed to include U.S. defense guarantees and aid in building a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia.

Blinken was set to meet with Arab foreign ministers later Thursday to discuss broader security assurances for Israel — another component of the broader plan — and an Arab role in governing and rebuilding postwar Gaza.

Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for talks expected to focus on efforts to broker a deal on a cease-fire and the release of hostages, as well as U.S. concerns about Israel’s plans to expand its ground offensive to the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Those talks will also focus on increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.