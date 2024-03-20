The 26th annual Taste of Syracuse festival will be held June 7 and 8 in Clinton Square with headline bands Hanson and Cracker and a couple new food vendors doling out samples of their favorite dishes.

Additionally, the festival will feature over 30 bands and 100 local musicians over the two days as well as new restaurant vendors.

“Rosalie’s, Christiano’s Kitchen and Dark Hollow Productions are some of the new vendors that have been added and we’re in the process of collecting the $2 samples once again so you can truly taste your way through the festival,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, a spokesperson for the event.

Rosalie’s is a Tuscan restaurant in Skaneateles and Christiano’s Kitchen is an Italian food truck. Some of the other restaurants that will be in attendance include Sin Bun, Eva’s European Sweets, Birria Quesa Tacos Syr, and Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub.

“We have two full days of music on three stages and over 30 bands with a variety of genres represented,” Wojtaszek said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Some of the genres include country, R&B, Americana, rock, funk, roots and more. They will also host a youth talent showcase again this year.

The festival has selected two charities they will collect donations for: Griffin’s Guardians and Paige’s Butterfly Run. The Summit Federal Credit Union and Tops Friendly Market, sponsors of the event, will also collect donations for these charities.

“It is a huge honor for Griffin’s Guardians to be part of Taste of Syracuse. My family started working as guardians in honor of my son Griffin, who passed away from brain cancer at the age of 7. We felt that there was still a need to support these families,” said Erin Engle, founder of Griffin’s Guardians.

The organization works to support and provide financial assistance to children battling cancer in Central New York. Paige’s Butterfly Run will be held during the Saturday morning of Taste of Syracuse and helps to support children with cancer and blood disorders.

“We stand by our message that no matter what you’re looking for, musically or food-wise, we truly can say we’ve got it at the Taste of Syracuse,” Wojtaszek said.