RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday marks the first full day of spring, which means nurseries and garden stores are gearing up for all the people excited to get outside and start doing some gardening or yard work.

Joe Stoffregen, the owner and president of Homewood Nursery & Garden Center in Raleigh, said he’s working to keep up with the high demand he's seeing, especially as the Triangle continues to grow. He also said it’s easy to get ahead of yourself in the garden when you see warm temperatures in the forecast.

“When it hits 70s and especially when the magic number of 80 degrees hits in March, people get the itch to get out in the yard and to be out in the sun and fresh air, and they're ready to plant their early vegetable gardens,” Stoffregen said. “They get eager for plants that aren't ready yet. We get people coming in wanting tomato plants, and it's just too soon.”

Stoffregen said his business has been prepping for the season for a while.

“It's sometimes up to 9 to 12 months in advance that we're doing crop planning,” Stoffregen said.

Stoffregen said this time of year is crucial for his family-owned business.

“Spring is our most important season, from mid-March to mid-June, with the peak being obviously April and May. That determines the success of our year. The rest of the year can be good. But if spring is not good, we don't have such a great year,” Stoffregen said.

He said, fortunately, supply-chain issues have worked themselves out but finding staff can be challenging.

“Just because of our location in north Raleigh, it's finding labor that can afford to live within a reasonable driving distance of where our business is located,” Stoffregen said.

But it’s all hands on deck as they work to meet the area’s growing demand.

“Now, there's about 80 people employed here. Roughly 25 that are year-round, full-time employees. Our year-round staff is in the mid-50s,” Stoffregen said.

He’s thankful for a loyal customer base that comes back year after year, and, to play it safe, he recommends waiting a little longer for some of the most popular warm-season plants.

“The end of the first week in April, you can pretty much have the green light. Go,” Stoffregen said.

If you’re looking to garden and can’t wait, Stoffregen said shrubbery, trees and hardy flowers are good to go now. Lettuce, arugula, broccoli and cabbage can also be planted now.

When in doubt, ask someone at the garden center you visit, and they should have some good insight for you.

Stoffregen said if you do get ahead of yourself and plant something that doesn’t do well when there’s a chance of frost, there are a few things that might help. You can always cover the plant, bring it in your garage or temporarily move it close to the side of your house to help protect it.