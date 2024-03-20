The Port of Oswego Authority recently received funding for two projects to upgrade its rail service totaling $4,690,000 as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $111 million investment in nearly 40 projects for freight rail and port infrastructure.

The projects include funding of $2,861,000 for the construction of an additional storage track, rail safety upgrades, and an upgraded unloading method for agricultural products. In addition, the Port of Oswego also will receive $1.83 million to upgrade to a more efficient electric railcar mover that will minimalize the rail service's carbon footprint. The electric railcar mover's zero-emission technology supports New York’s green energy and electric policies.

"With the recent federal award of $4 million for rail upgrades and a new, $2 million, state-of-the-art telescoping conveyor, the port will be able to dramatically raise its grain ship loading speed from 18,000 bushels an hour to at least 30,000 bushels an hour," said William Scriber, Port of Authority executive director and CEO.

The numbers show that in 2023, the Port of Oswego had an 18% percent increase in shipping tonnage compared to the pervious year. Scriber credits a large amont of that increase to an influx of aluminum ingots supply for Novelis.

“New York’s ports and freight rail networks are vital to the state’s economic well-being and these historic investments will ensure that they remain globally competitive," said Gov. Hochul.

A study by the United States and Canada shows that over the past five years, the Port of Oswego Authority has made a 513,000,000 impact on the local and regional economy and supported 2,229 jobs by its maritime activity.