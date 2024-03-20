MONONA, Wis. — Pet owners are encountering a new hurdle in their quest to provide for their pets: A supply chain shortage impacting pet food.

At Pet Supplies Plus in Monona, groomer Anna Ejnik said she was recently dealing with this very issue.

“It’s frustrating. It definitely is,” she said.

Unable to find her preferred Purina Pro flavor for her poodle, Ejnik turned to the store’s comparable and private label brand, Redford.

“I don’t like switching her around to random foods all the time when they don’t have it [Purina] available. So it’s really nice to just have something always here for me,” Ejnik said.

The nationwide shortage is particularly affecting grocery store name brands. The shortage has been attributed to various factors, including lack of employees and manufacturing issues.

Hailey Ott, the team lead at Pet Supplies Plus Monona, said she blamed the problem on post-COVID supply chain disruptions such as a lack of employees and manufacturing issues.

“We do see prices are increasing constantly and it’s very hard for stores to keep up. We are selling at a certain price, expecting to buy it back at the same price and prices just keep going up,” Ott said.

Leadership at Pet Supplies Plus is considering implementing limits on dog and cat food purchases as the shortage persists. However, they acknowledged that both retailers and consumers are frustrated.

The shortage has not only resulted in rising kibble costs, but also in slower delivery times. According to Ott, prices on some products are 40% higher than they were a year ago.

Despite the challenges, Ejnik said she remained grateful for finding a suitable alternative for her furry companion, because “she deserves the best.”