MIDDLETON, Wis. — Lands’ End is unveiling a new flagship store in Middleton on March 28. It comes as the Dodgeville-based company is also hiring.

What You Need To Know Lands’ End will open its first-ever flagship store in Middleton, Wis. this Thursday



The Middleton Greenway Crossing location brings exciting employment opportunities as the company seeks to build a dedicated team for its flagship venture



The flagship store will feature innovative amenities like a guest lounge and a dedicated kiosk area for online sales, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors



Attendees can expect a day filled with festivities, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Lands’ End CEO Andrew McLean, giveaways, complimentary coffee and treats

“This is our first-ever flagship store,” said Jen Hacker, senior director of stores at Lands’ End. “We’ve had a store in Madison since 1997, but we have not been able to showcase what we’re made of.”

The flagship store will be at the center of Greenway Station, at 1651 Deming Way.

Hacker said the business is still looking for more workers to staff the store and to fill other open positions within the company.

“We are launching a rebrand as a company, and this is perfectly aligned with that,” Hacker added.

Hacker said the new store’s design reflects Lands’ End’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. It has a guest lounge and a dedicated kiosk area for online shopping on the Lands’ End website while in-store.

“That endless aisle, right? As we continue to expand the brand and have new product offerings, it gives them the ability to see all the products and be able to have access to them,” Hacker said.

Kelly Richie, the chief human Resources officer for Lands’ End, said the company is focused on finding good people and advancing careers.

“One of my favorite quotes from our founder, Gary Comer, is, ‘Take care of the customer, take care of the employee, and the rest will take care of itself,’” said Richie.

Richie said Lands’ End offers flexible hours, health benefits and other perks like a 60% employee discount on Lands’ End products.

The grand opening of the new store begins at 9 a.m. on March 28. The Chief Executive Officer of Lands’ End Andrew McLean will be there.

Learn more about Lands’ End and careers, here.