LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Kentucky Derby 150 and the nine-week Spring Meet just weeks away, Churchill Downs is looking for candidates to fill several positions.
The racetrack will host its annual job fair Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Starting Gate Suites, along with partners Andy Frain Services, Kentucky Derby Museum, Levy Restaurants and Prichard Sports & Entertainment. Positions are available in the following categories, Churchill Downs said:
- Catering
- Cleaning and janitorial
- Concessions
- Culinary
- Food service
- Guest services
- Security
Candidates should pre-register to attend online ahead of the event, the racetrack said. Attendees should park in the White Lot, enter through the Executive Gate and proceed to the Starting Gate Suites Level 5.
The 43-day Spring Meet begins Saturday, April 27 with Opening Night and concludes Sunday, June 30. Highlights include the $1.5 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI) Friday, May 3 and the 150th running of the $5 million Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 4, presented by Woodford Reserve (GI).