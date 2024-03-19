OHIO — While many of the victims of the tornadoes across the state are going to need contract work done on their homes, they’re not the only ones.

With the start of spring, a lot of Ohioans are beginning to think about getting renovations done. But one of the biggest challenges is finding a contractor best fit for the job.

Contractors recommend checking in with other people you know who have had work done on their home. You can also check with the Better Business Bureau and on social media.

Once you’ve hired your contractor, experts suggest making sure you read and sign a contract. They also recommend you should never pay up front for a project.

“If it’s a larger project, if we bid it out, it’ll be in several different sections and we build as each section of the bid gets finished,” said David Angle, a contractor with Contech. “Or a lot of times we will just build weekly for the job that the, the jobs that have been performed for that week.”

Other red flags Angle suggests looking out for include a contractor who is readily available, as that can be a sign they don’t have other clients and might not be as good. Experts say you shouldn’t always settle for the least expensive company, because the work may not be up to your standards.