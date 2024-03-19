PLANT CITY, Fla. — Earlier this month, Plant City commissioners approved the redevelopment of a former post office located downtown.

The city purchased the property several years ago with the goal of either redeveloping it into residential homes or an expanding city hall, the former of which is moving forward.

City Manager Bill McDaniel says with more people moving to the area, it’s crucial to have housing options.

“I think this is a very exciting project for our community at large and it’s particularly exciting for our downtown business community and I look forward to seeing it,” said McDaniel.

City commissioners approved two potential designs by Plant City Development Group LLC.

One would include fewer units in favor of significant architectural features, while the other has more units.

Ella Collert, who recently opened a nonprofit to help cats find homes, is hoping the redevelopment will mean more foot traffic.

Her organization, Catnip Cafe and Adoption Lounge, partners with local shelter, but also serves coffee and tea.

“More people will be like oh well it’s right there let’s walk to Catnip Cafe,” said Collert. “We wanted to bring something for the younger folks to come do and hanging out with kitty’s is the perfect thing.”

For Collert, opening the business has meant bringing something new to the area and with more housing. She says it’ll give people an opportunity to discover what the city has to offer.

City leaders say creating a place more accessible to local businesses is the goal of this redevelopment project.

According to Plant City’s city manager, the developers are working with architects to choose a design concept.

There is no timeline as to when the redevelopment will begin.