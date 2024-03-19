ASHLAND, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bellefonte Hospital and Recovery Center in Ashland, where Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., highlighted a recent study showing Kentucky’s growth in helping individuals battling substance use disorder.

Beshear was joined by elected officials, community leaders and partners including Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander and State Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, among others.

“With the help of organizations like ARC, we are working to build a safer, healthier commonwealth for all our people,” Beshear said. “The report by East Tennessee State University showing that Kentucky is leading the nation in residential drug and alcohol beds is great news and more proof that our hard work is paying off.”

The former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Greenup County closed in 2020 after nearly 70 years. ARC Healthcare announced its plans to revitalize the location in 2022, including a 40-bed behavioral health center and inpatient psychiatric hospital, making it Kentucky’s most comprehensive addiction treatment provider, ARC said.

ARC added it plans to open a 300-bed treatment facility on the main hospital campus in future phases.

“Today is an exciting day, as we celebrate not only the opening of an important new facility to provide hope and healing but also the progress that we have achieved together in fighting the addiction epidemic,” said ARC founder and CEO Tim Robinson. “Our entire ARC team is extremely proud to be part of the strong momentum that Kentucky is building as a national model for how innovation, collaboration and determination can save lives and transform communities.”

East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Center for Rural Health study “Kentucky’s Capacity for Substance Use Disorder Treatment Exceeds Nation” found the state was No. 1 in residential treatment beds per capita, with 70.34 per 100,000. This was more than double the figure of neighboring states Ohio (31.23), West Virginia (30.08), Tennessee (29.61) and Virginia (10.67).

Just three years ago, drug overdose mortality in Kentucky was the nation’s fourth highest.

“We have tracked declining overdose mortality rates in Eastern Kentucky for several years now,” said Michael Meit, lead researcher of the study. “What we have observed is an all-hands-on-deck approach, where policymakers, community stakeholders and provider organizations have come together to expand access to treatment and build recovery supports. Our latest study provides further evidence of the good work happening in Kentucky.”

Last year’s Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report recorded more than 2,100 deaths; however, it was the first decrease in overdose deaths since 2018.

“It is gratifying to see the commonwealth leading the way in providing much-needed resources to help individuals break the cycle of addiction,” Friedlander said. “Because of dedicated treatment providers like ARC working alongside our administration, Kentucky is becoming a beacon of effective recovery care.”