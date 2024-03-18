LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Uber and Lyft drivers went on strike Monday in Louisville. Drivers said they aren’t getting their fair share of what riders are paying.

What You Need To Know Around 60 Uber and Lyft drivers went on strike Monday at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport



Around 60 drivers went on strike starting at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. They said they chose the location because they don’t make enough on rides from the airport to downtown hotels.

Solomon Tamene has been driving for Uber and Lyft for six-and-a-half years, but he went on strike for the first time Monday.

“I wake up early in the morning, I drop off my daughter and then I start driving,” Tamene said.

Tamene, along with dozens of drivers, went on strike. They said they want to get paid more money per mile driven.

"Do you know how much I make here? 8.5 miles? I drive 8.5 miles to (get) $4.34,” Tamene said.

Lyft recently announced drivers will earn 70% or more of rider payments each week. If they don’t, they will be paid the difference.

“They say drivers make 70%," Tamene said. "I’ll show you; I have my evidence. Drivers say they make 70%, but we never make 70%."

Tamene shared screenshots with Spectrum News of how much he made on Lyft for March 4-11, 2024. He worked more than 71 hours and made more than $720, equating to just over $10 an hour.

Lyft told Spectrum News 1 it is committed to improving the driver experience.

"We are constantly working to improve the driver experience … this includes a new earnings commitment," said CJ Macklin, Lyft senior manager, policy communications. "Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees. It's all part of our new customer-obsessed focus on drivers.”

But Uber and Lyft drivers said they are only making 30-40%, which isn't enough because they take care of everything except the technology that provides the rides. Uber driver Samuel Tek said that includes washing and vacuuming his car, getting gas, taking care of insurance and handling oil changes.

After their demonstration at the airport, they drove to the Louisville Mayor’s Office to raise awareness on the issue.

“The mayor can put attention on us ... I don't want to be on government payments," Tek said. "I don't want to be (unemployed) so I can work here."

Tamene said he relies on his riders to provide for his family.

“I have life; I have my family life," Tamene said. "I have to survive ... I'm here to survive because they took all money."

Spectrum News 1 has also reached out to Uber for comment, which has not responded.

According to Lyft, the median U.S. driver makes $23.46 per engaged hour after expenses, including tips and bonuses. Uber said its median driver pay is $21.60 an hour in Louisville.