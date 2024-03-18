LOUISVILLE, Ky. — County clerk's offices across the state switched to the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) nearly three months ago.

During the switch, offices were closed, but services were available online. The change in technology was implemented in all 120 counties at the same time.

With the new system, Kentucky driver’s license plates and registration now stay with the owner of the vehicle, which is common in other states. Previously, Kentucky plates would stay with the vehicle being bought or sold.

However, the change in technology has caused long lines in county clerk’s offices across the state.

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said the change has been hard, but staff are working to make improvements.

"It’s been very difficult, especially at the beginning," Holsclaw said. "I think we made some improvements along the way; some good, some not so good. A lot of the better has come from our own team making adjustments by coming in on Saturdays, staying late at night. We are trying our best to make it work."

Some county clerk services are available online or by mail. Holsclaw said mailing in requests is a great option for service.

“The crowds are not as bad as they were two weeks ago, but there is still some waiting," Holsclaw said. "Our customers are not used to waiting, so this is a real adjustment for them. It is moving faster; we work every day to try to make those lines shorter."

"Our mail-ins have increased a lot; people choosing to mail it in rather than coming in, which is a great idea."

Previously, Kentucky used the Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS). Switching to KAVIS is the first major update in nearly 50 years.

Though officials said lines have improved, they continue to request patience during this technology update.