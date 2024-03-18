BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — People are moving to Florida in droves, the most of any state.

What You Need To Know U.S. Census data shows 22 million people called the Sunshine State home in 2022



Two Space Coast cities are seeing an influx of new residents



The average home cost in Melbourne is $368,000 and the average rent is just under $1,900 a month

U.S. Census data shows 22 million people called the Sunshine State home in 2022, which was about a 2% gain from the previous year.

And two Space Coast cities are seeing an influx of new residents.

Both Melbourne and Palm Bay cracked the top ten in the state on the home solutions list.

Melbourne is ranked 5th, and Palm Bay is 3rd. The key factors driving the increase are the location, the weather and the cost of living.

The Sorensen Moving and Storage Warehouse in Melbourne is packed with nearly 1,000 lockers filled with customers’ household items, soon headed to a new home.

It’s a reflection of the data ranking Melbourne in the top five Florida cities to call home.

The city scored 97 out of 100 due to its Atlantic Coast location, year-round sunny weather and cost of living.

The average home costs $368,000 and the average rent is just under $1,900 a month.

In 2022, Florida had a net migration of more than 200,000 adults.

And the Melbourne area is growing by leaps and bounds.

“I’m not surprised, it’s a great place to do business, raise a family here, and on the moving side, relocating families here, relocating families as they continue to grow,” says Chris Sorensen, president of Sorensen Moving and Storage.

The population boom is part of the reason apartment complexes and housing developments are popping up everywhere to meet demand.

While Melbourne is 5th, and Palm Bay is 3rd, there is another coastal city near the top.

Palm Coast in Flagler County is ranked 2nd.