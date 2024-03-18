The Cleveland Guardians announced Monday that Ohio-based Fat Head's brewery is the Official Craft Beer partner of the club starting this season.

Fat Head's has been a longtime partner of the team, starting with a simple sandwich kiosk in 2016 to the signature third-base Beer Garden in 2023.

"The Guardians are a Cleveland institution the community comes together and passionately unites around," said Matt Cole, Fat Head's co-founder and master brewer in a press release. "Scaling our partnership to become their Official Craft Brewery is something that elicits a great amount of pride for our team and we think reflects our appreciation and devotion for our hometown. Nothing quite says summer like enjoying a cold beer on a warm day outside watching baseball and we’re thrilled to be a big part of that in Cleveland for years to come."

The partnership will allow Fat Head's to have an increased presence throughout the park, as well as the opportunity for the brewery to utilize the team's name and promote Fat Head's and its beer.

